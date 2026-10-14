Emraan Hashmi Narrowly Escapes Major Accident On Gunmaaster G9 Set? SUV Flips Mid-Air, Crashes Onto Van - VIDEO

Emraan Hashmi Narrowly Escapes Major Accident On Gunmaaster G9 Set? |

Actor Emraan Hashmi reportedly had a narrow escape while shooting a high-risk stunt for his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9. A behind-the-scenes video from the film's climax shoot has surfaced online, showing an SUV flipping mid-air before crashing onto a van parked below, coming dangerously close to the actor.

The incident reportedly took place when an SUV suspended from a crane suddenly flipped during the stunt sequence. In the video, crew members can be seen watching as a countdown is called before the vehicle rotates upside down in mid-air and crashes onto the roof of a black van.

The stunt appears to have turned into a frightening moment, with the vehicle coming dangerously close to Hashmi. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

The makers of Gunmaaster G9 are yet to clarify whether the incident was part of the planned action sequence or if something went wrong during the shoot. The location of the shoot is also not known yet.

Gunmaaster G9 Shoot Faced Trouble Earlier In Haridwar

This is not the first time the film's shoot has attracted attention over an incident on set. In June, the team faced a public uproar while filming in Haridwar after locals mistook a movie set for a real bar.

The controversy erupted when people spotted a signboard reading 'Bar and Café' at the shooting location in the holy city. The situation escalated as a crowd disrupted the shoot.

Addressing the incident, producer Deepak Mukut had said the team had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments and had resolved the matter after speaking to locals. Mukut, who was taken aback by the accusations, also stated that he would never consider opening a bar in Haridwar, given that he is a Hindu.

About Gunmaaster G9

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. The action-romantic film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

In August, the makers unveiled its first glimpse, introducing Hashmi as Eshwar, a dairy farm owner who is willing to go to extraordinary lengths to protect the woman he loves.