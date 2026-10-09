Awarapan 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi And Disha Patani Starrer Sequel Online

Awarapan 2 OTT Release Date | YouTube

Awarapan 2 is a romantic action thriller film which is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Kakkar, Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt. The film was released in theatres on August 14, 2026, and received mixed responses from audiences and critics. Awarapan grossed over ₹207 crore (US$22 million) worldwide and became the eighth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. In the sequel film, Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit.

Where to watch Awarapan 2?

Awarapan 2 has been released digitally, and now it is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The film draws familiarity while moving Shivam into a new chapter, merging the emotional depth of the story with fast-paced action. The streaming giant shared the announcement clip on Instagram featuring Emraan Hashmi with the caption "me in public vs my headphones." Sharing the clip, the post reads, "Toh phir aao ek baar phir shivam pandit se milne🔥😎."

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Awarapan 2 storyline

Awarapan 2 is set against the backdrop of a Rajasthan village and follows former gangster Shivam, who lives a lonely life after the death of his lover Aaliyah. He accepted solitude after roughly two decades of losing his love. Things take a turn in his life when one day he discovers an abandoned girl and names her Aaliyah after his deceased lover. He later gets to know that the child is adopted by a couple involved in child trafficking. Unaware of what's coming next, he joins Interpol to locate her. The investigation leads Shivam to Bangkok, and what happens when he meets Zoya and falls in love?

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Cast and characters

The film features Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, Disha Patani as Zara Singh, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa Nawaz, Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep, Atul Kumar as Interpol Officer Samarth Singh, Aniruddh Rawal as Sikandar Singh, Priyadarshan Samrth as Zorawar's Head Security, and Barun Chanda as Amrit Singh, among others.