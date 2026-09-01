'This Is My Best Film Yet': Emraan Hashmi Pens Heartfelt Note As Awarapan 2 Becomes Huge Hit

Emraan Hashmi Shares Heartfelt Note After Awarapan 2 Success | YouTube

After 14 years, Emraan Hashmi finally got a hit at the box office with Awarapan 2. The film was released on August 14, 2026, and despite mixed reviews, it took a bumper opening at the box office and collected a fantastic amount. On Tuesday, Emraan shared a heartfelt note in which he wrote that he is genuinely proud of Awarapan 2. He recalled how the film's first part didn't do well at the box office, but after two decades, the sequel performed well.

He wrote, "It has become a rarest-of-rare phenomenon — an unprecedented feat. A film that didn't find its audience two decades ago returning with a sequel, determined to rewrite history at the box office (sic)."

Emraan called Awarapan 2 an 'emotionally charged action musical, mounted on a stunning visual scale and powered by incredibly diverse, timeless music'. He wrote that it is a film which he believes is best experienced with an audience.

Actor Praises Vishesh Bhatt

The actor further praised Vishesh Bhatt and wrote that it was the latter's 'vision and unwavering conviction' that shaped everything and everyone. He further wrote, "This is My Best Film Yet."

Emraan concluded the note by once again requesting the audience to experience Awarapan 2 in theatres 'before it's too late'.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 is currently in its third week, and in 18 days, it has collected Rs. 148.40 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. It will easily cross the Rs. 150 crore net mark at the box office in India.

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When it comes to the worldwide gross collection, it has crossed the Rs. 200 mark. The worldwide gross collection of the Emraan Hashmi starrer stands at Rs. 210.20 crore.

Awarapan 2 was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore. So, it is a super hit at the box office.