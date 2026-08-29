Awarapan 2 Star Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu (H1N1), Announces Bengaluru Show Postponement: 'I Am Really Unwell...'

Announces Bengaluru Show Postponement | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu (H1N1) after falling unwell for a few days following his recent work-related travel, including a trip to Ranchi. His test reports came back positive on Friday, August 28.

Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu

According to India Today, Emraan had been travelling for shoots and was recently in Ranchi for work. After returning from the trip, the actor reportedly began feeling unwell and continued to experience health issues for a few days. He subsequently underwent a medical test, which confirmed that he had contracted H1N1.

Amid the reports about his health, Emraan also took to his Instagram Stories to inform fans that he would not be able to attend his scheduled show in Bengaluru due to his illness.

Announces Bengaluru Show Postponement

Addressing his fans, the actor wrote, “Hey Bangalore, I'm really unwell and unfortunately won't be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I'll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can't wait to see you guys!”

Though the actor did not reveal that he had tested positive for swine flu in his Instagram post, he confirmed that he was unwell and would be unable to attend the scheduled Bengaluru show.