Gunmaaster G9 First Half Review | YouTube

The last time filmmaker, Aditya Datt and Emraan Hashmi collaborated together for a big screen release was in 2006 for Dil Diya Hain, when Hashmi was in his lover boy era. Today after 20 years the actor-director duo is back again, but this time the genre has completely changed. Emraan Hashmi, Genelia and Aparshakti Khurana starrer Gunmaaster G9 has hit the theatres ‘quite hard’, literally.

Gunmaaster G9 starts on a powerful note with the likes of striking performances by Emraan Hashmi and Aparshakti Khurana and a near-to-strong plot.

Emraan Hashmi plays the character of a forgotten criminal, Gun Maaster, who embarks on a peaceful life with his family and runs a dairy farm near in the small town of Rishikesh. Genelia plays his wife and ‘partner in crime’ for real. Aparshakti Khurana plays the antagonist, a generations gangster, Desu Rathi.

Actors Performance:

Emraan Hashmi suits well both in gangster and family man shades of his character while the real winner till is truly Aparshakti. He has picked the character on point, from accent, look and dialogue delivery. Genelia’s character, Aarti hasn’t evolved and settled well in the story yet but the last scene before interval revealed an unexpected plot line which would bring her into spotlight.

First half of the Gunmaaster G9 looks strong and promising, and now we look forward to second half.

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