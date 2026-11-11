'Consequences Main Jhel Raha Hoon 20 Saal Se': Emraan Hashmi's Hilarious Confession About Director Aditya Datt At Gunmaaster G9 Trailer Launch - VIDEO | Instagram/X

At the trailer launch event of Gunmaaster G9, Emraan Hashmi made a hilarious confession about his earlier films, revealing that whenever they aired on television, parents would ask their children to go to sleep. Reuniting with director Aditya Datt after nearly 20 years, the actor jokingly said that he had been bearing the consequences of their previous collaborations for two decades. Emraan also spoke about working with Datt again, praised the production team and urged audiences to watch the film in theatres.

Emraan recalled his collaborations with Aditya Datt on Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai. Talking about the films, the actor joked, "Ek wo film thi jab TV par aati thi to parents decide karte the ki ab bachchon ko sulane ka waqt aa gaya hai." Referring to Datt, he added, "Ye inki den hai, consequences main jhel raha hoon 20 saal se."

“पहले जब मेरी फिल्में आती थीं, तो लोग कहते थे कि बच्चों को सुलाने का टाइम आ गया है। ये सब आदित्य दत्त की देन है, और उसके consequences मैं पिछले 20 साल से भुगत रहा हूँ” 😂🤣 #EmraanHashmi at the #GunmaasterG9 trailer launch event, His humour, timing & swag are simply unmatched.❤ https://t.co/BOnUg9E1DB — Ashish A Pawar (@smartemraan) November 11, 2026

Speaking about reuniting with Datt, Emraan said that they had several stories to tell and wanted their next collaboration to be a celebration of cinema. He explained that they wanted to make a film that they themselves would enjoy watching as moviegoers in theatres. The actor further said that while hard work goes into making a film, its eventual connection with the audience also depends on luck. However, he believes Gunmaaster G9 has that spark and will resonate with viewers.

Talking further about the film, Emraan urged audiences to watch it on the big screen, saying, "This is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen." He also praised the production team for the effort and work that went into making the film.

Gunmaaster G9 is an action-romance entertainer starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment. The makers unveiled the film's much-awaited trailer on November 11, 2026, at a launch event in Pune. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.