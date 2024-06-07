 Gullak Actress Sunita Rajwar Recalls Quitting Acting After Being Typecast In Maid’s Roles: 'Have Gone Through A Lot'
Sunita Rajwar plays the role of Bittu Ki Mummy in the popular series Gullak.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Sunita Rajwar, who is best known for her role as Bittu Ki Mummy in the popular series Gullak, recently revealed that she quit acting after being only offered the role of a maid.

Talking to Indian Express, Rajwar said, “Dhang ka kaam hi nahi mil raha that." Further, she also recalled promising herself that she would never play the character of a domestic helper.

As an actor, you are open to doing any kind of role but people build a different notion about how a certain type of character would be. I have gone through a lot, and I didn’t want to keep doing a similar type of role again. I have been saying no to such roles for some time now, that’s also why I took a break in the first place,” said the actress.

Sunita is also well-known for portraying Kranti Devi, Banrakas’ wife, in Panchayat. Talking about the same, she said that she feels blessed that she took the break from acting, as now people have accepted her in different roles.

She added that she is happy to make the audience happy with her work. "I think it is very difficult to get the audience’s love, especially nowadays where there is so much criticism and judgement. I am very happy that the audience is accepting me, and even the people from the industry have changed their perception towards me and are offering me work accordingly,” she concluded.

Sunita has also acted in several movies, including Rajkummar Rao's Stree and Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath, among others.

