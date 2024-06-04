Panchayat Actor Durgesh Kumar Says He Was Forced To Work In Soft Porn Film: 'Was Confident In My Abilities'

Durgesh Kumar, who shot to fame after portraying the role of Bhushan, alias Banrakas, in Panchayat, recently made a shocking revelation about being forced to work in a soft porn film.

The actor told DNA that during auditions, casting directors would acknowledge his talent but convey that the auditions were not yielding results, which left him being forced to work in a soft porn film for money as he had no other work.

“I can’t live without acting. So, I did any work that came my way because I was confident in my abilities," Durgesh explained.

Earlier, in an interview with Lallantop, the actor recalled suffering from depression twice in 11 years. He said that one needs to be prepared psychologically, physically, mentally, emotionally and economically to become an actor.

"I have suffered depression twice in 11 years. Unless you are not psychologically, economically and mentally healthy, please don't come into the acting field. I am being brutally honest about it," he added.

Durgesh said that the industry is no place to try as it is filled with crazy people. He said, "All the successful people you see today, including Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi, who were my seniors at the National School of Drama or even Nawazuddin Siddiqui, are all half crazy people, nobody discloses this."

Kumar made his debut in films with Imtiaz Ali's Highway, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead.

Later, he starred in several movies, including Sultan, Laapataa Ladies, and Bhakshak, among others.