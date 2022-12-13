'Govinda Naam Mera' actress Trupti Khamkar: 'My mantra of confidence is that I know what my character is and nobody else knows what I am trying to paint'

The movie, Govinda Naam Mera, has been making headlines ever since it was launched. Boasting of a talented cast like Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, this quirky comedy is directed by Shashank Khaitan and releases later this week on Disney+Hotstar.

Also part of the cast is Trupti Khamkar, who plays a rude housemaid called Manju. Talking about her role in the movie, Trupti shares, “My character, Manju, is quirky, crazy and thinks she is a smart kind of house help. She is clear and loyal to her didi, Gauri (played by Bhumi Pednekar), who has hired her. She stands by Gauri and is always fighting whenever there’s a threat around her.”

The movie promises to be a laugh-riot, with her character adding more to the fun factor. But Trupti begs to differ. “Frankly, it’s sad that people think it’s a comedy. I am a serious actor and whatever the situation is in the film, I do it so seriously that it looks funny to you and that creates comedy. It probably comes easily to me. However, I wouldn’t say it’s just comedy, it is an overall performance that I am truthful to and it comes across as comedy,” the actress adds.

The actress says she was born to be an actor and is confident as one. “I am living the actor’s life. I will stop being an actor when I leave this body and move on. So I chose to be only an actor and I am an actor,” she says. “We all are confident and not confident at the same time. My mantra of confidence is that I know what my character is and nobody else in the world knows what I am trying to paint. The minute I start loving myself, I start loving my character. I put 100 per or more into the work that I am doing. It shows my confidence because it’s my hard work that is talking,” she adds.

Talking about comedy as a genre, the actress says, “Comedy is a genre in acting. But like I said in the previous question, tragedy + time = comedy. That is what happens to me. As an actor, I like to see the story from a different perspective. Hence, when you see life from a different point of view it also becomes funny.”

Adding further, she avers, “Performance is what I love to do. I love to understand people and I think acting is the only way when you live that character and you understand that side of the perspective of that character. So it is important.”

After Govinda Naam Mera, the actress has a short film in her kitty, which will be released soon. “The name is yet to be decided but it will be released and I will announce it soon. I have given auditions for some amazing projects. I hope they happen and I will announce that too,” an excited Trupti signs off.