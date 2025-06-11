Govind Namdev, 70, On Dating Rumours With 31-Year-Old Co-Star Shivangi Verma: 'People Said My Wife Was Considering Living Separately'

Veteran actor Govind Namdev sparked dating rumours last year with 31-year-old actress Shivangi Verma after she shared a picture with the 70-year-old actor on Instagram, captioned, "Pyaar knows no age, no limits." While Govind had earlier denied the rumours, he recently opened up about the link-up, revealing that Shivangi wanted to present them as a romantic pair to generate buzz for their film, which he initially agreed to. However, without informing him, she later tagged the film in a certain way, which led to a misunderstanding.

In an interview with ETimes, Govind shared, "People began speculating about us, and frankly, I didn't appreciate it. That’s why I stopped talking to her. I don’t want to get involved in unnecessary drama."

Further, he stated that the rumours went so far that people even began speculating about trouble in his marriage with his wife, Sudha Namdev. "There were rumours that my household was affected and me and my wife were considering living separately. I didn’t react then, and I don’t react now. Everyone can see the truth. If someone refuses to, that’s not my problem. I’m not here to prove anything to anyone," he said.

The Wanted actor shared that people had begun feeling sorry for her — not just the audience, but even close friends and family.

"So yes, as a respected actor, I felt a responsibility to speak up. That’s why I shared two posts initially — just to set the record straight," concluded the actor.

On the work front, Govind was last seen in Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead.

The actor played the role of Kunwar Kuldeep.