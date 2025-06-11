 Govind Namdev, 70, On Dating Rumours With 31-Year-Old Co-Star Shivangi Verma: 'People Said My Wife Was Considering Living Separately'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGovind Namdev, 70, On Dating Rumours With 31-Year-Old Co-Star Shivangi Verma: 'People Said My Wife Was Considering Living Separately'

Govind Namdev, 70, On Dating Rumours With 31-Year-Old Co-Star Shivangi Verma: 'People Said My Wife Was Considering Living Separately'

Veteran actor Govind Namdev, 70, addressed dating rumours with 31-year-old actress Shivangi Verma, sparked by her Instagram post captioned, "Pyaar knows no age, no limits." He said, "People began speculating about us, and frankly, I didn't appreciate it." Govind added that the rumours even hinted at trouble in his marriage, which he dismissed as baseless drama.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Govind Namdev sparked dating rumours last year with 31-year-old actress Shivangi Verma after she shared a picture with the 70-year-old actor on Instagram, captioned, "Pyaar knows no age, no limits." While Govind had earlier denied the rumours, he recently opened up about the link-up, revealing that Shivangi wanted to present them as a romantic pair to generate buzz for their film, which he initially agreed to. However, without informing him, she later tagged the film in a certain way, which led to a misunderstanding.

In an interview with ETimes, Govind shared, "People began speculating about us, and frankly, I didn't appreciate it. That’s why I stopped talking to her. I don’t want to get involved in unnecessary drama."

Read Also
‘Theatre Was In His DNA; We Have Lost Brilliant actor, Excellent Teacher’; Eminent Film, Theatre...
article-image

Further, he stated that the rumours went so far that people even began speculating about trouble in his marriage with his wife, Sudha Namdev. "There were rumours that my household was affected and me and my wife were considering living separately. I didn’t react then, and I don’t react now. Everyone can see the truth. If someone refuses to, that’s not my problem. I’m not here to prove anything to anyone," he said.

The Wanted actor shared that people had begun feeling sorry for her — not just the audience, but even close friends and family.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed

"So yes, as a respected actor, I felt a responsibility to speak up. That’s why I shared two posts initially — just to set the record straight," concluded the actor.

On the work front, Govind was last seen in Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead.

Read Also
Raid 2 Review: Ajay Devgn Once Again Nails It As Amay Patnaik In This Raj Kumar Gupta’s Slow...
article-image

The actor played the role of Kunwar Kuldeep.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's...

Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's...

'Buzurg Badhti Umar Mein Satiya...': Shivangi Verma SLAMS Govind Namdev For Claiming She Suggested...

'Buzurg Badhti Umar Mein Satiya...': Shivangi Verma SLAMS Govind Namdev For Claiming She Suggested...

Govind Namdev, 70, On Dating Rumours With 31-Year-Old Co-Star Shivangi Verma: 'People Said My Wife...

Govind Namdev, 70, On Dating Rumours With 31-Year-Old Co-Star Shivangi Verma: 'People Said My Wife...

'Some People Jumped On High Horses...': Kashish Kapoor SLAMS Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra's Criticism...

'Some People Jumped On High Horses...': Kashish Kapoor SLAMS Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra's Criticism...

Nikita Roy: Trailer Of Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal And Paresh Rawal Starrer Fails To Keep Us...

Nikita Roy: Trailer Of Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal And Paresh Rawal Starrer Fails To Keep Us...