Gonna tell my kids: The crazy new meme that has Twitter ROFLing with glee

Why do some things become memes? What human behaviour decides the memetic value of a joke? We will never know but if Marx was around, he’d probably blame the failure of his revolution in people finding solace and humour in memes.

Last week it was 'before things were invented' memes and now Twitter has come up with a series of 'gonna tell my kid' memes.

Here are the best 'gonna tell my kid' you'll find on Twitter: