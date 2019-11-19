Tan ha ha ji : These 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' memes will leave you in splits

Ajay Devgn dropped the much-awaited trailer of war saga ' Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which will take you down the Mughal era. The breathtaking trailer showcases the era like never before.

While the trailer has been getting great reviews from th audience, it has also triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

The trailer of the movie depicts the surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire. It essays the battles fought for the freedom of the throne of Kondhana constituency.

We've compiled the funniest Tanhaji memes to take your midweek blues away.

Here are the hilarious memes: