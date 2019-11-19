Tan ha ha ji : These 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' memes will leave you in splits

Ajay Devgn dropped the much-awaited trailer of war saga ' Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which will take you down the Mughal era. The breathtaking trailer showcases the era like never before.
While the trailer has been getting great reviews from th audience, it has also triggered a meme fest on Twitter.
The trailer of the movie depicts the surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire. It essays the battles fought for the freedom of the throne of Kondhana constituency.
We've compiled the funniest Tanhaji memes to take your midweek blues away.
Here are the hilarious memes:
Since Saif Ali Khan's first look from the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released people ick to point out that his Uday Bhan looks exactly like Ned Stark. Their facial expression, their way of sitting on the throne with a sword held tight by the hands and the colour scheme, everything is exactly the same.
In the trailer, Ajay Devgn who plays the protagonist, Tanaji Malusare, is seen fighting for the state and its freedom against the crooked antagonist Udaybhan played by Saif Ali Khan who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.
Kajol is seen essaying the role of Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare, who stands by him like a rock.
The trailer also features Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata.
Inputs from ANI
