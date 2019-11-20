Julia Roberts was suggested to play Harriet Tubman? Twitter reacts to tone-deaf suggestion

Gregory Allen’s shocking revelation has shook Twitter. Allen revealed in an interview that Julia Roberts was suggested to play Harriet Tubman.

Representation of women of colour has always been a point of debate in Hollywood. However, Allen’s revelation has Twitter furious.

Allen in an interview earlier this month recalled that a studio executive had suggested Julia Roberts for the iconic role.

Allen began writing the script over two decades ago and in an interview to Focus Features, he revealed, “Harriet, which was set up at Disney 26 years ago, was my first assignment. … Hollywood, however, was very different back then," Howard recalled.

"I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, 'This script is fantastic. Let's get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman.”

He further added, "When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn’t be Harriet, the executive responded, “It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.”

Twitter has been boiling since this revelation of casting a white woman in a movie based on black female protagonist has been made.

