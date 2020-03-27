Good news for SRK fans: Not just Mahabharat and Ramayan, all these classic shows are coming back

Shah Rukh Khan's fans haven't seen him on the big screen since the debacle of "Zero" back in 2018. However, amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 25,278 lives and infected 559,143 people globally so far, there is a good news.
DD National has on Friday announced to air his 1989 TV Series - Circus. In the tweet, the channel wrote, "Good news for @iamsrk Fans - ENJOY #ShahRukhKhan's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on your favourite channel @DDNational #StayHome India and enjoy this #Lockdown21 as #IndiaFightsCorona."
Not only just SRK's Circus, but also Rajit Kapoor's Byomkesh Bakshi will be broadcast on the channel. "MUST WATCH - #RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever! Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi from 28th March at 11 am only on @DDNational."
Earlier in the day, Minister of Information and Broadcast in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, Prakash Javdekar, announced re-telecast of the epic tele-serials "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat" on the channel.
Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan will air at 9 am and 9 pm everyday from March 28, while BR Chopra's Mahabharat will air at 12 noon and 7 pm.
