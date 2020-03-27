'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' to re-telecast on Doordarshan: Dates, timings and all you need to know

Others said that these mythological shows would help reduce stress at a time when normal life had become paralysed owing to the lockdown.

Some suggested back-to-back telecast of the serials, to enable a binge-watching sort of mood.

Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" starred Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.

BR Chopra's "Mahabharat" featured Nitish Bhardwaj as Krishna and Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana. The show ran originally from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.

With inputs from IANS