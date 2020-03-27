'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' to re-telecast on Doordarshan: Dates, timings and all you need to know

Days after Prasar Bharti revealed it was in talks with the rights holders of the epic tele-serials "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat", to re-telecast these shows once again during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, it has now been confirmed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast.
Union Minister Prakash Zavadekar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.”
With India coming to a standstill owing to the national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, many on social media expressed how these shows were hugely popular at one time. People also noted how life on Sunday mornings would come to a standstill when these serials were telecast on Doordarshan National.
Others said that these mythological shows would help reduce stress at a time when normal life had become paralysed owing to the lockdown.
Some suggested back-to-back telecast of the serials, to enable a binge-watching sort of mood.
Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" starred Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.
BR Chopra's "Mahabharat" featured Nitish Bhardwaj as Krishna and Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana. The show ran originally from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.
