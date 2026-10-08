‘Goes Against Basic Humanity’: AICWA Slams Tanushree Dutta Over ‘Insensitive And Shameful’ ‘Evil Dead’ Remark On Nana Patekar’s Death |

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned actress Tanushree Dutta’s reaction to the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Following Patekar’s demise at the age of 75, Tanushree reportedly referred to the late actor as “evil dead” in a social media post, prompting a strong response from the organisation. AICWA Founder and President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta termed her remarks “cheap publicity” and criticised her for making such a statement amid widespread mourning in the film industry.

AICWA Condemns Tanushree Dutta’s Remarks

In an official statement, AICWA wrote, “AICWA strongly condemns Tanushree Dutta’s ‘Evil Dead’ remark on the passing of legend Nana Patekar.” The organisation highlighted Patekar’s contribution to the country and cinema, referring to him as a Padma Shri awardee, his service during the Kargil War and his work through the Naam Foundation, which has supported families of farmers in distress. AICWA also expressed solidarity with Patekar’s family during their time of grief.

Calling Tanushree’s remark “deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful”, AICWA added, “At such a time, Tanushree Dutta’s statement on social media, in which she used the words ‘Evil Dead’, is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it.” The organisation further argued that making such remarks about someone who has died “goes against basic humanity”.

AICWA also criticised Tanushree for allegedly discussing her own professional plans in the same context, writing, “Until today, no one in our film industry has made such a statement after someone’s passing. You are the first, and we pray you will be the last.” The organisation added, “People in this industry know what to say on such an occasion and when to stay silent. You should have kept a check on your tongue.”

Taking a further dig at the actress, AICWA claimed that people were not interested in her upcoming events in Lucknow or London. The statement concluded, “On a day when the country is mourning the loss of a stalwart, speaking about your own event and your own plans reflects a very small mindset.”

Tanushree seemingly reacted to Nana Patekar’s death on Instagram, saying she had “heard the news” but wanted to focus on her work event in Lucknow. She said she was worried the media would be interested in “evil dead” by evening and added, “I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...” Her video ended mid-sentence.