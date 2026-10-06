'Pakistan Ke Log Bure Nahi Hai': Mika Singh Questions Why Indians Dislike Pakistani Muslims But Like Dubai Muslims

Singer Mika Singh questioned why Pakistani Muslims are often viewed negatively in India while Muslims from Dubai are perceived differently. The singer made the remark while discussing his connection with Pakistan, his visits to the country and the respect he received from local Muslims at Sikh religious sites.

During a conversation on Baatein Dil Se podcast, Mika, 50, recalled his 2019 visit to Pakistan and spoke about the people he met there. He also remembered seeing Muslims helping maintain and clean gurdwaras. “When I went to Pakistan, many Muslims who are our brothers have served at the gurdwaras and helped with the cleaning,” Mika said.

While speaking about Guru Nanak Dev and the importance of Sikh shrines in Pakistan, Mika said he does not believe Pakistan or its people are inherently bad. He then questioned the difference in how Indians perceive Pakistani Muslims and Muslims living in Dubai.

"Pakistan bura nahin. Pakistan ke log kahin se bure nahin hain. Ye bas pata nahin kyun humein Pakistan ke hi Musalman kharaab lagte hain. Lekin Dubai ke Musalman bahut achhe lagte hain. Ye mujhe aaj tak nahin samajh aaya (Pakistan isn’t bad. The people of Pakistan aren’t bad at all. I just don’t know why, but for some reason, we seem to dislike Muslims from Pakistan. But we really like Muslims from Dubai. I’ve never understood that)," he said.

Mika On Pakistani Singers Performing In India

The singer was also asked about his views on Pakistani artistes, particularly in the context of Diljit Dosanjh and his work involving Pakistani artistes. Mika said he has no issue with Pakistani singers performing in India and pointed out that Bollywood has welcomed artistes from across the border.

“I have no problem with Pakistani singers. When they come here, everyone stands up for them. Bollywood welcomes every Pakistani singer. If you go there for a private function, perform, take your money and come back to India, that is different. You are not hiding when you go there. You are travelling by flight and the whole world can see it,” he said.

He also recalled travelling to Pakistan before the Uri attack after obtaining a visa and argued that performing in the country should not automatically be treated as a political statement. Mika said he feels happy when Indian artistes receive respect there.

“If Pakistanis are giving me respect, we should be happy about it. At least there is someone who is going there and performing,” Mika said.

When Mika Was Banned From The Indian Film Industry

Mika faced a controversy in 2019 after performing at a pre-wedding celebration in Karachi, Pakistan. The event was reportedly organised by a close relative of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

A video from the performance surfaced online and triggered criticism amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) subsequently announced a boycott of the singer and barred him from professional work in the Indian entertainment industry.

The ban was lifted later that month after Mika apologised. He said the event had been a professional commitment finalised much before the developments surrounding Article 370 and maintained that his presence in Pakistan at the time was coincidental.