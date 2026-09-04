'Given Hope To All SSRians Too': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Reacts To CBI Probe In Disha Salian Case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to the latest development in the Disha Salian death case, saying the ongoing proceedings have given hope to those seeking answers in her brother’s death. Her reaction came after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a detailed investigation into Salian’s death.

Shweta has been vocal about her demand for a CBI investigation into Sushant’s death. Following the recent court development, she shared an emotional video on social media and spoke about her hopes for the truth to emerge.

Shweta reacts to the latest development

In the video posted on September 3, Shweta referred to the Bombay High Court proceedings and said the development had brought hope to Sushant’s supporters.

"Truth can be tensed up, but it'll never fail. These words spoken by Disha's lawyer are giving hope to our hearts. The recent developments and CBI investigation in Bombay HC regarding Disha's case have given hope to all the SSRians too."

Shweta also connected the development with her continued hope for justice in Sushant’s death case. On Janmashtami, she said she was praying for guidance and for the truth to come out.

"I'm praying on this Janmashtami day to Shri Krishna to be our guide and let the truth come out. Satyamev Jayate. Jai Shri Krishna!"

What did the Bombay High Court order?

The Bombay HC passed its order on September 2 while hearing a petition filed by Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian.

The court directed the CBI to register an FIR, appoint an investigating officer and examine all aspects surrounding the circumstances of Disha’s death. It also directed authorities to record her father’s statement as part of the investigation.

However, the court made it clear that the investigation itself should determine whether there is sufficient material against anyone. The order does not establish that any person mentioned in the proceedings has committed a crime.

Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s deaths

Disha Salian, who had briefly worked as a celebrity manager, died on June 8, 2020, after reportedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Malad area. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence six days later, on June 14.

The Mumbai Police had earlier treated Salian’s death as a suicide or accidental-death case and maintained that there was no established link between her death and Sushant’s.

Her father later approached the Bombay High Court, alleging serious shortcomings in the investigation and seeking a fresh probe. He also alleged that his daughter had been sexually assaulted and murdered. These allegations remain subject to investigation and have not been established as facts by the court.