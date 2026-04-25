Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Michael Box Office Collection Day 1: Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankar Starrer Collects ₹30 Lakh; Michael Jackson's Biopic Earns ₹3.80 Crore

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Michael Box Office Collection |

On Friday, two films hit the big screens: Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankar starrer Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Jaafar Jackson starrer Michael. Both movies have received mixed reviews from critics and netizens, and as expected Michael has taken a better opening.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 1

Michael had paid previews on Thursday, and according to Sacnilk, it collected Rs. 1.70 crore in India. Now, on its first day, the movie earned Rs. 3.80 crore, taking the total to Rs. 5.50 crore net in India.

Well, the collections are not amazing, but decent. We can expect the movie to show a jump at the box office over the weekend.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

The pre-release buzz of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 was strictly average. So, the film required some amazing reviews and positive word of mouth. However, the reviews are mixed, and even the word of mouth isn't good. On its first day, the film has collected Rs. 30 lakh.

Let's wait and watch whether the Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar starrer will be able to show a growth at the box office over the weekend or not.

Michael Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise (sic)."

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and wrote, "Despite the presence of Avinash Tiwari and Medha Shankr, the film suffers in many places because of the script. Added to that, the lack of publicity and the low buzz about the film is bound to make this film struggle at the box office."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, on its second Friday, performed better than new releases and collected Rs. 5.75 crore, taking the total to Rs. 90.15 crore.