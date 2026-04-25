Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar Collects ₹5.75 Crore On Second Friday; Crosses ₹90 Crore Mark In India

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection | YouTube

Akshay Kumar starrer had a good first week at the box office, and it was expected that during its second week, the film will be the audience's first choice despite new releases like Ginny Weds Sunny 2 and Michael. The movie, on its second Friday, collected a good amount, and now we can expect it to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla on its day eight collected Rs. 5.75 crore, taking the total to Rs. 90.15 crore. Well, it is surely an impressive number.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Worldwide

The film has also been performing very well at the box office internationally. The worldwide gross collection of Bhooth Bangla in eight days is Rs. 144.70 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Budget

Bhooth Bangla is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 100–120 crore. The new releases have not affected the collection of the Akshay Kumar starrer. So, we can expect it to show a good jump at the box office over the weekend, and it might easily cross its budget in just 10 days.

However, to become a clean hit, the movie needs to be stable at the box office during weekdays as well.

Bhooth Bangla Review

Bhooth Bangla has received mixed to positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."

The collections prove that the audience was waiting for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration.