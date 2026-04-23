Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: After Jump On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar Starrer Drops And Collects ₹6.15 Crore On Wednesday

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection |

Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla had a very good weekend at the box office. On Monday, it showed a huge drop, but once again on Tuesday, the movie's collection got better. However, after a jump on Tuesday, Bhooth Bangla once again dropped at the box office on Wednesday.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs. 6.15 crore on its day six, taking the total to Rs. 78.90 crore, which is a decent number. By the end of its first week, we can expect Bhooth Bangla to collect around Rs. 83-85 crore at the box office in India.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Worldwide

With its worldwide gross box office collection, Bhooth Bangla has already entered the Rs. 100 crore club. In six days, it has collected Rs. 127.37 crore gross worldwide, which is surely a good number.

Bhooth Bangla Budget

Reportedly, Bhooth Bangla is made on a budget of Rs. 100-120 crore. There's no big film releasing this week, so the Akshay Kumar starrer will rule at the ticket windows during the second week as well.

We can expect that by the end of its second weekend, the movie might surpass its budget. For now, it looks like Bhooth Bangla is on its way to becoming a hit at the box office.

Clearly, the audience was excited to watch Akshay and Priyadarshan's reunion on the big screens.

Bhooth Bangla Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."