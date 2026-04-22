Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Shows Jump On Tuesday, Collects ₹7.65 Crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection | YouTube

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which was released on Friday, took a good opening at the box office and showed a fantastic jump on Saturday and Sunday. The movie, in three days, collected Rs. 58 crore net in India (including paid previews). However, on Monday, the film showed a huge drop and earned Rs. 6.75 crore.

But, as expected on Tuesday, Bhooth Bangla showed a jump, and according to Sacnilk, it minted Rs. 7.65 crore, taking the five-day total to Rs. 72.40 crore net in India, which is quite an impressive number.

On Wednesday, we can expect the movie to drop, but if it earns around Rs. 6-7 crore, then the collections will be quite impressive. For now, we can expect that by the end of its first week, Bhooth Bangla might mint around Rs. 82-85 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Gross Collection

With its worldwide gross collection, the movie has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office. It minted Rs. 117.71 crore gross worldwide.

Bhooth Bangla Budget

According to reports, Bhooth Bangla is made on a budget of Rs. 100-120 crore. Looking at the current trend at the box office, we can expect the film to surpass its budget by the end of its second weekend.

There's no major release till May 1, so Bhooth Bangla is expected to be the audience's first choice for the next few days. It looks like the movie will become a hit at the box office. Let's wait and watch.

Bhooth Bangla Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Bhooth Bangla 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."