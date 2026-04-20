Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Starrer Shows Good Jump On Sunday, Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark During Its First Weekend

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection | YouTube

Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was released on Friday, with paid previews starting Thursday at 9 pm. The film collected a decent amount (Rs. 3.75 crore) during paid previews, but on Friday, it took a good opening and collected Rs. 12.25 crore.

According to Sacnilk, on Saturday, the film showed a jump and minted Rs. 19 crore, and on Sunday, it once again witnessed a good growth and earned Rs. 23 crore, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 58 crore net in India (including paid previews).

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Gross Collection

Bhooth Bangla has performed well at the box office overseas. The movie has collected Rs. 26.50 crore gross during the weekend, taking the overall worldwide gross collection to Rs. 95.87 crore, which is amazing.

By the end of its fourth day, we can expect Bhooth Bangla to enter the Rs. 100 crore club with its worldwide gross collection.

Bhooth Bangla Budget

According to reports, Bhooth Bangla is made on a budget of Rs. 100-120 crore. So, if we look at the net collection in India, the film surely needs to do well on Monday and continue to earn a good amount during weekdays as well.

Bhooth Bangla has a good window at the box office, as no big film is slated to release until May 1. So, the Akshay Kumar starrer can easily have a good run at the box office for the next few days.

Bhooth Bangla Review

Bhooth Bangla has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."