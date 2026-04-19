Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Sees 55% Jump, Collects ₹19 Crore In India

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Akshay Kumar's latest theatrical release Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy, hit cinemas on Friday, April 17, with paid previews beginning a day earlier on April 16. The film also marks Akshay's reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years; the duo previously collaborated on popular hits such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010).

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 19 crore on its 1st Saturday (Day 2) in India, with a net collection across 11,513 shows, showing 55% growth from Day 1, when it minted Rs 12.25 crore across 12,386 shows. This takes its total India gross to Rs 42 crore and total India net to Rs 35 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 9 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 18.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 60.50 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Cast

The film features a massive ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Manu Menon.

Bhooth Bangla Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Bhooth Bangla 3 stars, and the review read as, "Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."