Bhooth Bangla: Obscene Words Replaced In Akshay Kumar Starrer By CBFC; Movie Gets U/A 16+ Certificate | Report

Bhooth Bangla Gets U/A 16+ Certificate | Instagram

Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is all set to release on April 17, 2026, and the trailer and songs have created a good pre-release buzz. Now, according to a report, the film has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, after a few revisions.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Examining Committee asked for a few edits. One obscene word at the 26-minute mark was replaced. They also wanted some more obscene words to be changed around an hour into the Priyadarshan directorial. At the end of the movie, an obscene word in the subtitle was asked to be removed.

The CBFC also asked to change a disrespectful reference about women in the first half of the film. In addition, the makers were told to add disclaimers for religious or superstitious elements shown in the movie.

Bhooth Bangla Runtime

Earlier, the portal had reported that the runtime of Bhooth Bangla will be around 170 minutes. But the latest report claims that the makers approached CBFC once again after making voluntary cuts, and as many as 63 scenes were trimmed. So, now the movie's runtime is 164.52 minutes, that is, 2 hours 44 minutes, and 52 seconds.

Bhooth Bagnla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla was earlier slated to release on April 10, 2026. However, the film was postponed due to the Dhurandhar 2 wave at the box office. While it will hit the big screens on April 17, 2026, on April 16, the makers have planned paid previews from 9 pm onwards.

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking

The advance booking of Bhooth Bangla will start on Tuesday, and it is expected that the film will take a good start at the box office. With Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar coming together after many years, the expectations from the movie are quite high.

