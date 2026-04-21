Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Shows A Huge Drop On Monday, Collects ₹6.75 Crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection | YouTube

Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla took a good opening and later showed a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday. In three days, it collected Rs. 58 crore (including paid previews), which was quite an impressive number. Now, all eyes were on Monday's collection. It was expected that the movie would show a drop at the box office, but the drop is quite a huge one.

According to Sacnilk, the film on its fourth day collected Rs. 6.75 crore, taking the total to Rs. 64.75 crore. Well, after this drop, the movie clearly needs to be stable at the box office in the coming days. For now, we can expect that by the end of its week one, the movie might collect around Rs. 75-77 crore.

Usually, on Tuesday, films earn a better amount as the ticket rates are less and footfalls are more. So, let's hope that even Bhooth Bangla shows a good jump on its day five.

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Gross Collection

Meanwhile, when it comes to worldwide gross collection, Bhooth Bangla has entered the Rs. 100 crore club. The movie in four days has collected Rs. 106.34 crore gross worldwide.

Bhooth Bangla Budget

Bhooth Bangla is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 100-120 crore. So, till now, the movie's collection can be considered as good. Also, if it shows good growth over the second weekend, then we might expect it to surpass its budget in just 10 days.

There's no major release until May 1, 2026, so the Akshay Kumar starrer surely has a good window at the box office.

Bhooth Bangla Review

Bhooth Bangla has received mixed to positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."