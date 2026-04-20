Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Bhooth Bangla Box office Collection | YouTube

Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla did good business at the box office over the weekend. The film took an opening of Rs. 12.25 crore, and later showed a jump on Saturday and Sunday, and in three days, the film collected Rs. 58 crore net in India (including paid previews).

While the film collected a good amount over the weekend, now all eyes are on Monday's collection. Well, of course, there will be a drop, but it will be interesting to see whether the Priyadarshan directorial will be able to collect a double-digit amount on its day four or not.

As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 7–8 crore, but if the footfalls during the evening and night shows are better, then the collection can be more than Rs. 8 crore. So, in four days, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 65 crore net in India, which will be a good amount. However, it surely needs to be stable at the box office in the coming days.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Worldwide

When it comes to the worldwide gross collection, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 97.87 crore in three days. So, with its fourth day collection, the movie will enter the Rs. 100 crore club with its worldwide gross collection.

Bhooth Bangla Budget

Bhooth Bangla is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 100–120 crore. So, if the film does well on weekdays, and also shows a good jump during the second weekend, then we can expect it to surpass its budget by the end of its second weekend. Let's wait and watch.

Bhooth Bangla Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and a not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."