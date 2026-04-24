Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses ₹80 Crore Mark In India During First Week

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection | YouTube

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan fans were eagerly waiting for Bhooth Bangla, as the actor and filmmaker reunited after around 16 years. The film was released last Friday, and it received mixed to positive reviews from critics and the audience. The movie had its paid previews on Thursday night and got a full-fledged release on April 17, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla took a good opening and showed a fantastic jump on Saturday and Sunday. However, on Monday, it dropped and was later steady at the box office. According to Sacnilk, on its seventh day, the movie earned Rs. 5.15 crore, taking the first week total to Rs. 84.05 crore, which is surely a good amount.

The film has performed better than Akshay's last release Jolly LLB 3. The movie, which also starred Arshad Warsi in the lead role, had collected Rs. 74 crore at the box office in its first week. So, Bhooth Bangla is around Rs. 10 crore ahead of Jolly LLB 3.

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection

While in India, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 84.05 crore net in seven days, the film's worldwide gross collection is Rs. 135.45 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Budget

Reportedly, Bhooth Bangla is made on a budget of Rs. 100-120 crore. So, with its worldwide gross collection, the movie has already surpassed its budget. But, the film still needs to earn well at the box office in India to surpass its budget with the domestic collection.

If Bhooth Bangla shows a good jump over the second weekend, then we can expect it to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in India as well.

Bhooth Bangla Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."