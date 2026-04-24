Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Michael, Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Prediction: Akshay Kumar Starrer Expected To Perform Better Than New Releases

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Michael, Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection |

On Friday (April 24, 2026), films like Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Michael hit the big screens. Both movies received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and when it comes to box office, the Hollywood movie is expected to perform better than GWS2. But, overall, we can expect that Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla, which was released last Friday, will perform better than the new releases.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Jaafar Jackson starrer Michael, which is a biopic on Michael Jackson, is expected to collect around Rs. 3-4 crore at the box office in India. However, if during the evening and night shows the footfalls are better, then the collection can be more than Rs. 4 crore.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Meanwhile, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is expected to take a dismal opening at the box office. The movie might collect around Rs. 50-80 lakh. The reviews are also not much positive, so let's wait and watch if the film will show a jump at the box office over the weekend or not.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is expected to collect around Rs. 4-5 crore at the box office on its day eight. By the end of its second weekend, the film might cross the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in India.

Michael Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Michael 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise (sic)."

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and wrote, "Despite the presence of Avinash Tiwari and Medha Shankr, the film suffers in many places because of the script. Added to that, the lack of publicity and the low buzz about the film is bound to make this film struggle at the box office."