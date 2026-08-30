'Ghajini Mein Itne Ghus Chuke The...': Sonam Wangchuk Gives Savage Reply To Aamir Khan's Claim That They Never Met- VIDEO

Sonam Wangchuk Takes Dig at Aamir Khan Over Claim He Never Met Him |

Engineer, educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk has taken a sharp dig at Bollywood actor Aamir Khan over his claim that he had never met Wangchuk. Referring to Khan's role in the 2008 film Ghajini, Wangchuk jokingly suggested that the actor may have experienced "short-term memory loss" after forgetting their meeting.

Sonam shared that after Aamir's claim, a video from the actor’s appearance at the 2008 event resurfaced. Aamir was present at the event, where Sonam was honoured with the Real Heroes Award for his work in education in Ladakh, and was seen listening to his speech.

Sonam Wangchuk Takes Dig at Aamir Khan Over Claim He Never Met Him

"Kaafi videos aaye jismein woh Ghajini outfit mein mera speech dekh rahe the, toh shayad woh Ghajini outfit mein the, toh short-term memory loss hua ho sakta hai. 15 minutes baad bhool gaye honge, toh main hairaan nahi hoon. Warna bahut detail mein mile the hum. Humne suna hai ki woh apne character mein bahut ghus jaate hain, toh shayad Ghajini mein woh itne ghus chuke the ki jis award function mein woh aaye, jahan main award le raha tha, woh bhi bhool gaye honge," Wangchuk said on Prakhar Gupta's podcast.

Sonam Wangchuk vs Aamir Khan 🍿



Aamir Khan: 3 Idiots is not based on Sonam Wangchuk. I didn’t know Sonam Wangchuk when 3 Idiots was being made.



Sonam Wangchuk: He was watching my speech in a Ghajini outfit, so maybe he forgot after 15 minutes.



We spoke in detail when we met… pic.twitter.com/EJONVjgbB4 — TEJASH 🚩 (@Tejashyy) August 30, 2026

Furthermore, Wangchuk shared that he and Aamir had met in detail and discussed several ideas. He clarified that he would not call 3 Idiots a "based on" or "biography of" his life, but said that this is what influence or inspiration means. He added that Aamir may have subconsciously taken those ideas and incorporated them into the existing script, while the writers themselves may not have known where they came from.

"Isse mujhe farak nahi padta hai, chahe jo bhi ho," Wangchuk added, laughing.

So let me get this straight...



Aamir Khan met Sonam Wangchuk in April 2008. The 3 Idiots team even visited SECMOL for shooting, but were denied permission, so they shot elsewhere. The film was released in December 2009.



Yet we're supposed to believe the resemblance to… pic.twitter.com/UiAxOHgPqY — ज़िद्दी नागरिक (@ZiddiNaagrik) July 17, 2026

The remarks come after Aamir, earlier in July this year, addressed the long-standing discussion surrounding 3 Idiots and Wangchuk's real-life work.

Khan said that it was a 'misconception' that the 2009 film was inspired by Wangchuk and clarified that neither he nor the film's writers knew about Wangchuk while making the movie.