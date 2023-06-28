Ghajini Fame Asin Strongly REACTS To Divorce Rumours After Deleting Pics With Husband Rahul Sharma |

Actress Asin Thottumkal, best known for her role in the 2008 Bollywood film Ghajini starring Aamir Khan tied the knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in a Christian and Hindu wedding ceremony in 2016. The duo who are doting parents to a baby girl were subjected to divorce rumours recently.

Asin strongly reacted to the same and took to Instagram to issue a statement. She wrote, "In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up (laughing emoji) Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys."

Read Also From Asin to Deepika Padukone: 5 women who were associated with MS Dhoni

The rumours surfaced after Asin reportedly deleted all her pictures with Rahul on Instagram except one.

After Ghajini, Asin featured in Hindi films like London Dreams, Ready, Housefull 2, and Bol Bachchan.

Asin took a break from films after marriage and welcomed her daughter Arin, who was born on October 24, 2017.