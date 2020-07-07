From Asin to Deepika Padukone: 5 women who were associated with MS Dhoni

Preeti Simeos

In 2007, Mumbai Mirror reported a rendezvous between Dhoni and Mumbai-based TV producer Preeti Simeos. The two were spotted at Mad-O-Wot salon run by celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani. Dhoni was present to get his haircut along with other teammates. Both MS and Preeti were then seen leaving the vicinity at 1 am.

Clarifying on the rumours, Simeos in a statement to the tabloid said, “I’m no huge fan of his, we are friends and have known each other for over a year now."

Raai Laxmi

Dhoni and south actress Raai Laxmi met in 2008 when Dhoni along with Suresh Raina came to attend her birthday party. The diva was smitten by the cricketer and even expressed her desire to marry him, reports India Today.

The report states that the duo dated for a brief period of time in 2009. However, things didn’t work and they parted ways.

“I've begun to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar which won't go away for a long time,” said Laxmi.

Asin

A report in Hindustan Times mentions ‘Ghajni’ actress Asin and Dhoni were allegedly dating once upon a time. The actress found herself in a sticky situation when a newly married MS and his wife Sakshi were in the same hotel in Sri Lanka as Asin.

The actress knew about her ex’s presence and tried to not bump into him but it happened anyway.

One morning when Asin was leaving for work, she bumped into Sakshi and Dhoni. She quickly congratulated them and left the scene.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Dhoni was normal and casual while greeting Asin. Sakshi, who was also present, just exchanged a few pleasantries with Asin and then everyone went their way.

Priyanka Jha

The story of Dhoni and Priyanka is an obvious one, given her mention in his biopic ‘MS Dhoni The Untold Story’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Jha was his first love who died in an accident leaving him heartbroken. According to India.com, the two were very close and the cricketer intended to spend his life with Priyanka.

Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh, has been a remarkable servant of the Indian cricket. The 39-year-old has been a vital cog for Indian cricket ever since he made his entry into international cricket. Be it his brilliant glove work or his skillful batting, Dhoni has contributed in every way possible for taking the Men in Blue to the pinnacle of the sport.

He has so far played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India, amassing over 17,000 international runs.

Speculations about his retirement from all forms of international cricket have been going ever since the 2019 World Cup. But Dhoni has still not made any such announcement. However, one thing is sure -- whenever he hangs his boots, it will be a day when entire India will have tears in its eyes, just like when Sachin Tendulkar drew curtains on his 24-year-old long career in Mumbai.