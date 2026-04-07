'Getting Kabir Singh Vibes': Ananya Panday & Lakshya Starrer Chand Mera Dil Teaser Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Chand Mera Dil Teaser | YouTube

Director Vivek Soni is known for helming movies like Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi. Both movies were produced by Karan Johar, and were released on Netflix. Now, Soni and Johar have once again teamed up for a movie titled Chand Mera Dil, which stars Ananya Panda and Lakshya in the lead roles. The film will get a theatrical release, and on Tuesday, the teaser was released.

Karan's Dharma Productions took to Instagram to share the teaser on wrote, "Not every first love gets a second chance. Come witness Aarav & Chandni’s road to love! (sic)." Watch the teaser below...

Netizens React To Chand Mera Dil Teaser

Well, the teaser promises that Chand Mera Dil will be an intense love story, and Ananya and Lakshya's chemistry in it is quite impressive. However, netizens feel that the movie is quite similar to Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh.

As soon as the teaser was released, it became the topic of discussion on Reddit. A netizen commented, "Is this releasing on the hub? All i saw was kissing scenes throughout the teaser (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Kabir Singh and preeti low budget version (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Getting some Kabir Singh vibes from this (sic)." Check out the comments below...

While the teaser has received mixed responses from netizens and reminds them of Kabir Singh and Saiyaara, let's hope that the trailer and songs turn out to be better.

Chand Mera Dil Release Date

Chand Mera Dil will hit the big screens on May 22, 2026. It won't be getting a solo release, as two more films, Milap Zaveri's Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, are slated to release on the same day.

So, let's wait and watch what response Chand Mera Dil will get at the box office.