Ananya Panday & Lakshya Lalwani's Chand Mera Dil New Poster Out; Dharma Productions Teases BIG Update On April 6

Chand Mera Dil New Poster Out |

Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani are all set to headline the upcoming romantic drama "Chand Mera Dil." The film’s new poster has been dropped, with the makers hinting that a big update is awaited ahead. The production house Dharma Movies announced the date and time of when will the new update be dropping.

Chand Mera Dil New Update Release Date & Time

Dharma Production dropped a poster of Ananya and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil with the caption, "Pyaar ka koi fixed route nahi hota…bas thoda paagal hona padta hai!" The production house revealed that a new update is awaited on Chand Mera Dil tomorrow, April 6, 2026 at 11 am. "See you tomorrow at 11AM to meet our Aarav & Chandni!" wrote Dharma Movies.

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey reacted with fire emojis and red hearts in the comment section.

While the exact details of the upcoming update have not been revealed, fans speculate it could be the first teaser of the film. Given that the caption invited viewers to “meet Aarav and Chandni,” the makers may either hold a press event or release the teaser for Chand Mera Dil.

Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni, with the story penned by Rahul Nanda. The romantic drama is co-produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which released on February 13, 2026, opposite Kartik Aaryan and garnered attention for their on‑screen chemistry. The actress is also preparing for the release of Call Me Bae Season 2. Meanwhile, Lakshya Lalwani has risen to fame with his acclaimed performance in the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood after making his grand film debut with Kill in 2023.