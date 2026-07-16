'Gawaar Jaisi Baatein': Netizens Slam Shehnaaz Gill For Mocking Therapy - Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill Gets Trolled | Instagram

Actress Shehnaaz Gill is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Punjabi movie Ishqnama, which is slated to release on July 24, 2026. On Reddit, a video of the actress has gone viral in which, during an interview, she mocked therapy. Her statements in the video have not gone down well with netizens, and they are slamming her.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, when a fan asked Shehnaaz whether she goes for therapy, the actress said, "Therapy ki zarorat hie nahi hai. Therapy toh saamne walon ko chahiye jo akad maar rahe hai mere aage. Mujhe thodi chahiye? Main toh smile kar hie rahi hoon (There's no need for therapy. Therapy is needed to those people who strut around me. Do I need it? I'm smiling anyway)."

She added, "Therapy unko zarorat hai, jo log apne aapko pata nahi kya samajhte hain. Unki 'main' down karo. Therapy hum logo ko bilkul zarorat nahi hai, jinme hai hie nahi yeh chize (Therapy is needed for those who do not know what they think of themselves. Lower their minds. Therapy is not needed for people like us who do not have these things)."

Reddit Users React To Shehnaaz's Video

Reacting to Shehnaaz's video, a Reddit user wrote, "If you don't know how to speak, then you shouldn't say anything. Indian celebrities are literally illiterate except for a few. She could simply say she doesn't take therapy or doesn't have any idea about it, but nahi (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "Why she always acts and says stupid things? I hv never seen any clip of her acting normal or saying something normal (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "I mean what do you expect from people who are not literate in any way (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Shehnaaz has not yet shared any statement about being trolled for her viral video on therapy.