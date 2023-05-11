Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy; new parents pen heartwarming note

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar on Thursday announced that they have welcomed their first child together.

Gauahar and Zaid were blessed with a baby boy on May 10, the couple announced on their social media handles.

After dating each other for a while, Gauahar and Zaid had gotten married in the presence of their friends and family members in December 2020.

Gauahar, Zaid welcome baby boy

The ecstatic parents took to their Instagram handles to share a heartwarming and adorable note to announce the birth of their baby boy.

"It's a boy. Assalaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived on 10th of May, 2023, to make us realise what happiness truly means," the note read.

"Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents, Zaid and Gauahar," the couple added.

As soon as the couple shared the good news with the world, celebs and fans showered them with congratulatory wishes. Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vikrant Massey, Sameera Reddy, and Anita Hassanandani were among the many celebs who congratulated the couple and blessed their newborn child.

Gauahar and Zaid's love story

Gauahar had revealed that she first met Zaid at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown, post which, Zaid had slid into the actress' DMs with a courteous message.

Zaid is the son of veteran singer-music composer Ismail Darbar. He is a choreographer by profession.

He flattered Gauahar by calling her "the most beautiful woman he has ever seen", and it sure worked on the actress, who was instantly bowled over by Zaid's charm.

The two then got chatting and soon began going on drives and dates, and during those dates, they fell head over heels in love with each other. They eventually decided to get married and exchanged their vows in December 2020.