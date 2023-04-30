Gauahar Khan FLAUNTS her pregnancy glow in baby shower photos: Check Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 30, 2023

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are gearing up to embrace one of the beautiful phases of their life

Photos from Varinder Chawla

The soon-becoming parents of showbiz hosted a baby shower ceremony

Photos from Varinder Chawla

Both Gauahar and Zaid looked cute as they posed together for the cameras

Photos from Varinder Chawla

The couple didn't miss to share some adorable moments during the occasion

Photos from Varinder Chawla

Look how they are all smiles while sharing some cute moments with each other

Photos from Varinder Chawla

Gauahar and Zaid rocked their look in colourful cloths

Photos from Varinder Chawla

Zaid wore multi-coloured shirt and a white trouser. Gauahar, on the other hand, looked pretty in a colourful maxi dress

Photos from Varinder Chawla

The duo announced their pregnancy last year in December. The couple had shared a video, in which they wrote, 'One became Two when Z met G.'

Thanks For Reading!

Blackpink's Lisa, Got7's Jackson and other K-pop idols who aren't Korean
Find out More