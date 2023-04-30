Gauahar Khan FLAUNTS her pregnancy glow in baby shower photos: Check Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 30, 2023
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are gearing up to embrace one of the beautiful phases of their life
The soon-becoming parents of showbiz hosted a baby shower ceremony
Both Gauahar and Zaid looked cute as they posed together for the cameras
The couple didn't miss to share some adorable moments during the occasion
Look how they are all smiles while sharing some cute moments with each other
Gauahar and Zaid rocked their look in colourful cloths
Zaid wore multi-coloured shirt and a white trouser. Gauahar, on the other hand, looked pretty in a colourful maxi dress
The duo announced their pregnancy last year in December. The couple had shared a video, in which they wrote, 'One became Two when Z met G.'
