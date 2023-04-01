Gauahar Khan calls Justin and Hailey Bieber 'dumb' for comment on Ramadan fasting: 'Get an education'

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan recently called singer Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber 'dumb' after they made a comment on fasting during Ramadan.

For those unversed, the couple was caught laughing over fasting during Ramadan. Justin also said that it "deprives your body of nutrition."

Gauahar Khan slams Justin & Hailey

Gauahar took to her Instagram stories, where she gave a piece of her mind over the comment. She shared the interview shared by a page on Instagram, where Justin and Hailey discuss the concept of fasting and how it doesn't make sense for them to fast.

Gauahar posted the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly."

What did Justin and Hailey say?

"I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it...I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly," Justin said.

Hailey then said how fasting off food never really "made sense to her," and said, "If you want fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food... it never really made sense to me... or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar."

She concluded, "We're totally like yeah, that's why you are stupid."

Gauahar Khan's pregnancy

Gauahar is expecting her first child with choreographer-husband Zaid Darbar. Last month, she revealed that she will not be able to fast during Ramadan this time around as she is pregnant.

Gauahar is quite active on social media and she often shares videos and photos to keep her fans entertained. Lately, she has been sharing videos and posts related to Ramadan on Instagram.

In December 2022, Gauahar and Zaid announced that they are expecting their first child. They posted an adorable video to share the happy news with their fans and followers.

The couple reportedly met each other for the first time at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was Zaid, who dropped a message to Gauahar on Instagram.

He called her 'the most beautiful women' he has ever seen, which made the tinsel town diva blush. After dating each other for a while, they decided to get married in December 2020.