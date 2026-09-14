Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Sambhavna Seth Thanks Bappa For Completing Her Family With Twins; 'Maine Jo Kuch Manga Hai...' - VIDEO | Instagram/X/Viral Bhayani

Television actress Sambhavna Seth expressed her gratitude to Lord Ganesha for completing her family on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. As she welcomed Ganpati Bappa home, the actress got emotional while talking about her twin children and said that they, too, would thank Bappa for giving them parents who had waited for them for years.

Speaking to Viral Bhayani, Sambhavna said, “Jo hamare ghar mein wo nanhe mehmaan aaye hain na wo bhi thanks karenge ki aise maa baap mile hain jo ki unke liye kitne saalon se intezaar kar rahe the.” She further spoke lovingly about her children, saying, “Itne pyaare bache hain na.”

After a rough patch, her life feels complete — Bappa has blessed their home with a baby! 👶❤️#ViralBhayani #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/1o9DaG3SPs — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) September 14, 2026

Sambhavna and her husband Avinash Dwivedi recently welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Yugaarth and a baby girl named Dhwaj. While expressing her gratitude to Lord Ganesha, the actress said, “Itne saalon mein maine Bappa se jo kuch manga hai, usse kayi zyada Bappa ne mujhe hamesha diya hai.” She added that she believes whatever Bappa has planned for her in the future will be for the best.

Sambhavna and Avinash were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with their family at home. The couple danced with joy as they welcomed Ganpati Bappa, marking the festival with their loved ones.

Meanwhile, several other television celebrities were also seen welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash celebrated as they brought the Ganpati idol home. New parents Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were also spotted dancing on the streets of Mumbai as they celebrated the festival. Ankita Lokhande, Sunita Ahuja, Isha Koppikar, Daisy Shah and several others were also seen welcoming Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi.

After nearly 10 years of waiting, multiple IVF attempts and the pain of miscarriages, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi finally embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their twins via surrogacy on June 4, 2026, marking the end of their long and emotional journey.