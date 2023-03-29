 Game of Thrones fame Maisie Williams flaunts teeka on forehead as she arrives in Mumbai, says 'losing my mind'
She also gave a glimpse of her hotel room which was decked up with flowers and presents

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
article-image

Maisie Williams, who is best known for playing the role of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, is in Mumbai on a professional visit. She took to her official Instagram account and shared her experience of being in Mumbai.

In a brief video, Maisie excitedly said she couldn't believe she was in Mumbai. "I just got to Mumbai, and I am losing my mind a little bit," she is heard saying in the video.

Maisie Williams shares experience of being in Mumbai

The young actress also gave a glimpse of her hotel room which was decked up with flowers and presents. Later, she sat in the bathtub and posted a mirror selfie.

Maisie also flaunted the tilak on her forehead and a beaded necklace. For those unversed, several hotels in India welcome their guests with a small teeka or tilak on forehead.

Maisie is seen dressed in a white and brown T-shirt and a bucket hat in the video.

The 25-year-old actor is in Mumbai for fashion brand Dior's Fall' 23 show which will take place on March 30. She will be joining Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto for the show.

About Maisie Williams

She made her acting debut in 2011 as Arya Stark, one of the lead characters in the epic medieval fantasy series Game of Thrones. She gained recognition and critical praise for her work on the show, and won several awards.

She has also been a part of other films and TV shows like The Owners, The New Mutants, Then Came You, Mary Shelley, Doctor Who, iBoy, Two Weeks to Live and several others.

