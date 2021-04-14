'Classic greenwashing': GoT star Maisie Williams receives flak for partnering with H&M for 'sustainability' initiative

'Game of Thrones' actress Maisie Williams, who recently announced that she has partnered with H&M for their 'sustainability' initiative, is receiving flak and being accused of 'perpetuating lies'.

Maisie Williams took to her social media on Tuesday to announce the partnership and shared a video, which urges people to take a step in the right direction and 'evolve'.

"I am pleased to finally share the news of my partnership with H&M as Global Sustainability Ambassador and I cannot wait for you all to see what we have been working on," she shared.

"In this role, I will be working closely with experts within H&M to drive their sustainability initiatives and shape the path towards an accessible and circular fashion future. The long term goal is to use 100 percent recycled or other sustainably sourced materials for textiles across the entire H&M Group by 2030," the actress added.

She said that it's time to 'take action and create more viable production circuits in fashion to protect our planet for the next generation.'