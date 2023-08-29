Gadar 2: Makers Announce Special Buy 2 Get 2 Tickets Free Offer For Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the makers of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 have decided to give a special treat to the audience. As the film, directed by Anil Sharma, revolves around the love and power of family, the makers have introduced a special offer for the festival where cinegoers can buy two tickets of Gadar 2 and get two tickets free.

The offer is valid only from August 29, 2023, to September 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has become one of the most successful films of 2023. It hit the big screens on August 11 and is already inching closer to Rs 500 crore mark. In fact, it has set a record for earning fastest Rs 450 crore and has also become the third highest-grossing film in the history of Indian Cinema.

Also, the excitement and buzz around the film is showing no signs of slowing down. Now, with the special offer in place, it looks like the film is expected to shatter more records even in its third week.

Directed by Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra and Manish Wadhwa in significant roles.

Ramdas Athawale meets Gadar 2 cast

As Gadar 2 crossed the Rs 460 crore mark, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale celebrated the success of the film with Anil Sharma and other actors of the film.

He met the actors and also congratulated them for the film's success.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina. It was set during the partition of India in 1947.

In the sequel, Tara Singh ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.