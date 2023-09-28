Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Says Priyanka Chopra Looked 'Dark & Terrible' After Her Nose Job |

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is now a reigning global star, has often spoken about how she was suggested by filmmakers back in India to go under the knife and modify her features during her initial days. And now, filmmaker Anil Sharma has recalled how the actress looked "terrible" after she got a nose job done, which also led to her losing out on films.

Anil Sharma worked with PeeCee in the film Hero: The Love Story of a Spy in 2003. He recalled that he was shocked when he met PeeCee two months after signing her for the film as she had undergone a nose surgery.

He also claimed that she was on the verge of quitting the film industry as she was dropped out of a number of films.

Anil Sharma on Priyanka's nose job

In a recent interview, Sharma stated that he had signed Priyanka for Hero: The Love Story of a Spy, post which, he left for a trip to America and Europe. And when he returned after two months, PeeCee looked unrecognisable because of her surgery.

He said that another producer showed him a picture of a "new heroine" he had signed, and Sharma was shocked to see it was Priyanka.

"She looked terrible, she was so dark, what in the world had she done to herself?" he said.

He recalled that he then summoned her, and when she reached his office with her mother, PeeCee was in tears due to the operation, which had also left a mark under her nose.

'Priyanka was depressed': Anil Sharma

Sharma shared that PeeCee stated she had undergone the surgery due to her sinus issue, but it was botched, and worked against the actress.

"Priyanka was depressed. She had decided to return to Bareilly and return after some months, and was offering her signing amount back to me," he said. However, the director decided to stand by her and go ahead with the film.

Sharma stated that he then got a renowned makeup artist on board, who worked on PeeCee's face and the scar, and eventually, the film was shot with everyone feeling the actress was beautiful.