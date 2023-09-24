 Priyanka Chopra Calls Passing Of Women's Reservation Bill A 'Step In The Right Direction'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra Calls Passing Of Women's Reservation Bill A 'Step In The Right Direction'

Priyanka Chopra Calls Passing Of Women's Reservation Bill A 'Step In The Right Direction'

Actors Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kirti Kulhari have also voiced their support for the bill

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra |

Terming the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill a "historic milestone", actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas said the next step would be its swift and effective implementation. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and welcomed the passing of the long-pending bill, named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, in the Parliament earlier in this week.

"Inspiring a new age with this historic milestone... The passing of the women's reservation bill - 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is indeed a step in the right direction, but the crucial next phase is its swift and effective implementation," the actor, now based out of Los Angeles, wrote.

"Here's to an India that truly supports and empowers its women," she added.

The bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its favour. The Lok Sabha passed it on Wednesday. It will now require the approval of a majority of the state assemblies.

The reservation, however, will come into effect only after the completion of the census and delimitation exercises.

In the past, actors Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kirti Kulhari have voiced their support for the bill. 

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta, Sapna Choudhary At New Parliament Building (PHOTOS)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Skips Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha's Wedding, Attends Jai Wolf's Concert...

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Skips Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha's Wedding, Attends Jai Wolf's Concert...

WATCH: Bipasha Basu Shares Adorable Video Of Devi On Daughter's Day, Calls Her 'Biggest Blessing'

WATCH: Bipasha Basu Shares Adorable Video Of Devi On Daughter's Day, Calls Her 'Biggest Blessing'

Shraddha Kapoor Has Heard Chaleya From Jawan 33,000 Times And Is Still Counting

Shraddha Kapoor Has Heard Chaleya From Jawan 33,000 Times And Is Still Counting

Video: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha HIDE Their Wedding Look From Media Using Umbrellas, Curtains

Video: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha HIDE Their Wedding Look From Media Using Umbrellas, Curtains

Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Groove To Dhol Beats, Celebrate Outside Mumbai Theatre As Jawan Inches Closer...

Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Groove To Dhol Beats, Celebrate Outside Mumbai Theatre As Jawan Inches Closer...