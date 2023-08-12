Gadar 2 Beats OMG 2 On Day 1 At Box Office, Becomes Second Highest Opener Of 2023

This Friday, August 11, was one of the busiest days for the Indian box office as it witnessed the clash of two of the most anticipated films of the year, Gadar 2 and OMG 2. While Gadar 2 brought back the iconic jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel with copious amounts of patriotism, OMG 2 saw Akshay Kumar turn Lord Shiva and help Pankaj Tripathi fight for the need of sex education in Indian schools.

All eyes were on the opening day figures of the films as both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 boast of a blockbuster legacy.

However, as the first day ended, Gadar 2 easily emerged victorious over OMG 2, and that too by a staggering margin.

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office

As per the official numbers, Gadar 2 has emerged to be the second biggest opener of 2023, only a few crores behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The Sunny Deol actioner raked in a whopping Rs 40.10 crore at the box office on its first day.

On the other hand, OMG 2 recorded decent numbers as it earned Rs 10.26 crore on its first day, despite the controversies it was mired in and the 'Adults Only' certificate.

While Gadar 2 has a strong mass sentiment attached to it, OMG 2 has a positive word of mouth. Plus the fact that Gadar 2 has way more screens at its disposal also plays a key role in determining the box office figures.

About Gadar 2 and OMG 2

Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, the director of the original Gadar, picks off from where it left in the 2001 film. The story of the second installment revolves around Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son, played by Utkarsh Sharma, and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

On the other hand, OMG 2 tells the tale of Pankaj Tripathi fighting a case against a school administration and the entire Indian education system at large, after a video of his son masturbating in school goes viral, and that is when Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva comes into the picture to help and bless him.

