Fukrey 3 To Arrive On The Big Screen On September 28, First Look Out (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Instagram.

Fukrey 3, the much-awaited installment of the beloved comedy film franchise, is all set to release on the 28th of September this year, hitting theaters nationwide.

Fukrey 3 boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring the remarkable talents of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. However, Ali Fazal will not be a part of the movie this time.

Sharing the posters, the makers wrote, "Leke aaye hai taaza khabar, ab nahi ho raha hai sabar. Iss baar hoga ek naya chumatkar from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 28th September, 2023."

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The chemistry and comedic timing of this extraordinary cast and their iconic characters promise to take audiences on a laughter-filled joyride once again.

The makers plan to launch the trailer next week. The unit will be playing in theaters with Jawan. Fukrey 3 also celebrated 10 glorious years of the beloved franchise in June this year.

Get ready to laugh till your sides ache and mark your calendars for the 28th of September, as Fukrey 3 promises to bring a fresh dose of entertainment that will leave you in splits! Remember, it's a theatrical experience you won't want to miss!

