 Fukrey 3 To Arrive On The Big Screen On September 28, First Look Out (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFukrey 3 To Arrive On The Big Screen On September 28, First Look Out (PHOTOS)

Fukrey 3 To Arrive On The Big Screen On September 28, First Look Out (PHOTOS)

Fukrey 3 will star Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Fukrey 3 To Arrive On The Big Screen On September 28, First Look Out (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Instagram.

Fukrey 3, the much-awaited installment of the beloved comedy film franchise, is all set to release on the 28th of September this year, hitting theaters nationwide.

Fukrey 3 boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring the remarkable talents of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. However, Ali Fazal will not be a part of the movie this time.

Sharing the posters, the makers wrote, "Leke aaye hai taaza khabar, ab nahi ho raha hai sabar. Iss baar hoga ek naya chumatkar from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 28th September, 2023."

Read Also
THIS Is The Reason Why Ali Fazal Couldn't Be A Part Of Fukrey 3... Read On To Find Out
article-image

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The chemistry and comedic timing of this extraordinary cast and their iconic characters promise to take audiences on a laughter-filled joyride once again.

The makers plan to launch the trailer next week. The unit will be playing in theaters with Jawan. Fukrey 3 also celebrated 10 glorious years of the beloved franchise in June this year.

Get ready to laugh till your sides ache and mark your calendars for the 28th of September, as Fukrey 3 promises to bring a fresh dose of entertainment that will leave you in splits! Remember, it's a theatrical experience you won't want to miss!

Read Also
Fukrey 3: Check Out The BTS Glimpse From Rehearsals Of Pulkit Samrat Starrer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Train From Chhapraula: Manish Malhotra Announces First Film As Producer, Radhika Apte To Headline...

Train From Chhapraula: Manish Malhotra Announces First Film As Producer, Radhika Apte To Headline...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Overjoyed With Day 1 Response To Kushi, Thanks Audiences

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Overjoyed With Day 1 Response To Kushi, Thanks Audiences

R. Madhavan Nominated As New President Of Film And Television Institute Of India (FTII)

R. Madhavan Nominated As New President Of Film And Television Institute Of India (FTII)

Scintillating Suhana Khan: 6 Moments When The Archies Actor Stunned In Sarees

Scintillating Suhana Khan: 6 Moments When The Archies Actor Stunned In Sarees

Yaariyan 2 Makers Issue Statement For Hurting Religious Sentiments: 'No Intent To...'

Yaariyan 2 Makers Issue Statement For Hurting Religious Sentiments: 'No Intent To...'