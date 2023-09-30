From Posters To Unseen Photos, Amitabh Bachchan’s Memorabilia To Be Auctioned On His 81st Birthday |

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry with his unparalleled talent, charisma, and dedication. With a career spanning more than five decades, Bachchan is celebrated not just as an actor but as a symbol of cinematic excellence. As India celebrates legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan before his 81st birthday on October 11, a one-of-a-kind public auction by deRivaz & Ives, India’s youngest and fastest-growing auction house, is set to take place.

Titled Bachchanalia, and scheduled between 5-7 October, the event pays tribute to his illustrious career and offers collectors and fans a chance to own a historic piece of his phenomenal cinematic journey.

Items to go under the hammer include iconic film posters, photographs, lobby cards, showcards, photographs, film booklets, and original artworks.

Key Highlights of the Auction are:

Zanjeer showcards: A rare set of two first-release Zanjeer (1973) showcards – an original, hand-made collage crafted from silver gelatin photographic prints, poster paint, and meticulously hand and screen-printed lettering. These unique pieces are a testament to the artistic craftsmanship of yesteryears, offering a glimpse into the intricate process that once brought the magic of cinema to life.

Deewaar showcard: Own a piece of cinematic history with the iconic Deewaar (1975) first-release showcard, brilliantly designed by Diwakar Karkare, the designer behind several iconic Amitabh Bachchan publicity artworks of the 1970s and 80s.

Faraar showcards set: A set of six exceptionally designed first-release showcards of Shankar Mukherjee’s Faraar (1975), designed by Diwakar Karkare, is also on offer as a lot. The thriller, scripted by Gulzar, is famous for the lilting Kishore-Lata duet “Main pyasa tum sawan”.

Sholay photographic stills mounted on lobby cards: Echoing the heart-pounding excitement of the 1975 classic, bidders will get a chance to enter the legendary world of Sholay (1975). The remarkable set of 15 re-release photographic stills mounted on lobby cards showcasing some of the most memorable scenes of the Ramesh Sippy classic.

Another lot offers a captivating set of four private photographs from Ramesh Sippy's exclusive party held after the release of Sholay, providing an exclusive glimpse into the behind-the-scenes magic of this unforgettable film.

Iconic Posters: The auction has on offer some brilliant and rare posters from Bachchan’s most famous films such as Majboor (1974), Mr Natwarlal (1979), The Great Gambler (1979), Silsila (1981) Kaalia (1981), Naseeb (1986), among others.

A rare studio portrait of Amitabh Bachchan shot by celebrated glamour photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha. Another one featuring two superstars – Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan – from an exclusive photo-shoot done for Movie magazine’s famous cover story.

Original artworks: derives & Ives is also offering some contemporary artistic tributes to Bachchan. There are different representations and interpretations of Amitabh Bachchan as seen through the eyes and aesthetics of young artistes such as Safdar Shamee, Sailesh Acharekar, Mithu Biswas, and Anil Soni.

Talking about the auction, deRivaz & Ives spokesperson said, "We at deRivaz & Ives are developing our Film Memorabilia Department at a global scale this year with iconic sales on Bharat & Barsaat, Satyajit Ray, Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, Feminine Icons in 2023 and with Hollywood auctions starting from 2024. This focus on the superstar and iconic personality Amitabh Bachchan is a carefully curated sale of his incredible repertoire across five decades of a variety of roles that have made him an international icon. We hope this endeavour delights his fans and admirers across the globe and helps India preserve her paper-based cinematic heritage a bit deeper."

The Bachchanalia auction comes close on the heels of a Satyajit Ray memorabilia auction organized by deRivaz & Ives. The Ray auction had received an overwhelming response from bidders from across the world, reaffirming the fact that art collectors still desire to preserve the cultural legacy associated with Indian cinema.

