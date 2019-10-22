From Lord Mountbatten to Nawab Pataudi: The Old Boys of Taimur's new school will make you stand up in awe

Kareena Kapoor in a recent interview spilled some beans on sending Paparazzi’s dearest and Saifeena’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan away for his schooling at a boarding school. Taimur may continue his grandfather Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan, and father Saif Ali Khan’s legacy if he goes to Lockers Park School, in Hertfordshire.

But the boarding school which Taimur may attend has a long history of eminent personalities being studied there. This includes India’s last Viceroy and first Governor-General Lord Mountbatten as well as poet Edward James and few well other renowned legends.

Lockers Park was founded in 1874 by Henry Montagu Draper, an alumnus of Rugby School. It is built on 23 acres (93,000 m2) of parkland surrounding a significant Georgian house, called The Lockers. which still exists as apartments and was the home of the Collett family.

Mansoor Ali Khan, Nawab of Pataudi

Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui, nicknamed Tiger Pataudi, was an Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team. He was the titular Nawab of Pataudi from 1952 until 1971, when by the 26th Amendment to the Constitution of India the privy purses of the princes were abolished and official recognition of their titles came to an end.