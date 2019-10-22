From Lord Mountbatten to Nawab Pataudi: The Old Boys of Taimur's new school will make you stand up in awe

Kareena Kapoor in a recent interview spilled some beans on sending Paparazzi’s dearest and Saifeena’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan away for his schooling at a boarding school. Taimur may continue his grandfather Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan, and father Saif Ali Khan’s legacy if he goes to Lockers Park School, in Hertfordshire.
But the boarding school which Taimur may attend has a long history of eminent personalities being studied there. This includes India’s last Viceroy and first Governor-General Lord Mountbatten as well as poet Edward James and few well other renowned legends.
Lockers Park was founded in 1874 by Henry Montagu Draper, an alumnus of Rugby School. It is built on 23 acres (93,000 m2) of parkland surrounding a significant Georgian house, called The Lockers. which still exists as apartments and was the home of the Collett family.
Mansoor Ali Khan, Nawab of Pataudi
Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui, nicknamed Tiger Pataudi, was an Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team. He was the titular Nawab of Pataudi from 1952 until 1971, when by the 26th Amendment to the Constitution of India the privy purses of the princes were abolished and official recognition of their titles came to an end.
Saif Ali Khan, Indian film actor
Saif Ali Khan born as Sajid Ali Khan is an Indian film actor and producer. The son of actress Sharmila Tagore and Nawab and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Like his father Saif Ali Khan also attended the Lockers Park School to continue his father's Legacy.
Louis Mountbatten, Last Viceroy of India
Louis Francis Albert Victor Nicholas Mountbatten was a British Royal Navy officer and statesman. During the Second World War, he was Supreme Allied Commander, South East Asia Command. He was the last Viceroy of India (1947) and the first Governor-General of independent India (1947–1948).
Prince Alemayehu, Son of the Emperor of Ethiopia
Dejazmatch Alemayehu Tewodros, often referred to as HIH Prince Alemayehu or Alamayou of Ethiopia was the son of Emperor Tewodros II of Ethiopia. Emperor Tewodros II committed suicide after his defeat by the British, led by Sir Robert Napier, at the conclusion of the British Expedition to Abyssinia in 1868.
Guy Burgess, Spy
He was a British diplomat and Soviet agent, belonging to the Cambridge Five spy ring that operated from the mid-1930s to the early years of the Cold War.
Robert Henriques (1905-1967), Writer and Broadcaster
Robert Henriques was one of the oldest Sephardic Portuguese families that migrated to Britain in the 17th Century. He was educated at Lockers Park School. He joined the Royal Artillery in 1926, and served as a gunnery officer in Egypt and the Sudan. A riding accident put him in the hospital and caused him to take retirement in 1933.
Edward James, Poet
Edward James was born on 16 August 1907, the only son of William James and Evelyn Forbes, a Scots socialite. He was reputedly fathered by the Prince of Wales. He was educated at Lockers Park School. He was a British poet known for his patronage of the surrealist art movement.
Sir Keith Joseph, Conservative Politician
Keith Sinjohn Joseph, Baron Joseph known as Sir Keith Joseph, 2nd Baronet, for most of his political life. He was a British barrister and politician. He served in the Cabinet under four prime ministers. Also he was a key influence in the creation of what came to be known as 'Thatcherism'.
Major-General Sir Robert Laycock, Commando general during World War II
Major-General Sir Robert Edward Laycock was a senior British Army officer, most significant for his service with the British Commandos during the Second World War. Laycock was educated at Lockers Park School and Eton College, followed by officer training at the Royal Military College.
James Lees-Milne, Architectural historian
James Henry Lees-Milne was an English writer and expert on country houses, who worked for the National Trust from 1936 to 1973. He was an architectural historian, novelist and biographer. Lees-Milne attended Lockers Park School in Hertfordshire.
Tom Mitford, Brother of the Mitford Sisters
Major The Honourable Thomas David Freeman-Mitford was the only son of David Freeman-Mitford, 2nd Baron Redesdale, all other children being the daughters collectively known as the Mitford Sisters. Tom Mitford was killed in action during World War II.
