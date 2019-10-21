Pataudi Parampara continues: Taimur likely to follow grandfather and father to Lockers Park School

The young lad of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is the most talked about starkid of Btown. His paparazzi shots have a separate fan base. Taimur is just two years old and has stunned people with his cuteness. This cutie has people trailing around him.

Well, whether its Taimur’s doll or his paparazzi pictures and videos, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always shown concern about him growing up in the limelight. Infact, in an interview, Kareena had also mentioned about their plans of sending Taimur to a boarding school.

Kareena had also emphasized that she and Saif are trying their best to give Taimur a normal life.

Well, there are rumours that Taimur will follow his father’s tradition and attend Lockers Park School. Saif Ali Khan attended Lockers Park School after studying in Himachal Pradesh's Lawrence School Sanawar. After studying in Lockers Park School he went to Winchester College.

Lockers Park School is situated in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire. It is a day and boarding preparatory school for boys and co-educational pre-preparatory school.

Before Saif, Tiger Pataudi also went to the same school. The Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team educated at Lockers Park Prep School in Hertfordshire. There he was coached by Frank Woolley.

Well this reminds us of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham scene where Rohan is leaving for London because ‘Parampara dad Parampara’.