From Exploring Ancient Mysteries To Uncovering Dinosaur Fossils, Rannvijay Singha Discusses His Passion For Hosting Mystery Hunter (Exclusive)

Rannvijay Singha, the celebrated actor, adventurer, and television host, has once again captivated audiences with his latest venture, Mystery Hunter on Discovery Channel. Known for his dynamic presence and love for exploration, Rannvijay delves into India’s rich history, unraveling hidden treasures, fascinating mysteries, and untold stories. From the secrets of Mahabharata to dinosaur fossils in Balasinor, he takes viewers on an exhilarating journey through the ages.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Rannvijay revealed his lifelong connection with Discovery Channel and the personal thrill of hosting a show that aligns with his passion for history and adventure. He also shared the challenges he faced while exploring tunnels, trekking through forests, and handling fossils millions of years old.

Apart from his on-screen endeavors, Rannvijay discussed his entrepreneurial side, shedding light on his investments in homegrown brands like Rage Coffee and Burger Singh. He reflected on his return to Roadies as the host after a hiatus, calling it a homecoming to a journey that shaped his career. Excerpts:

Q. What made you say yes to hosting Mystery Hunter?

A. I’ve always been a huge consumer of Discovery. My brother and I grew up watching the channel—it’s so informative and intriguing. Discovery has always been about exploring history, culture, and travel, which aligns with my interests. As kids of an army officer, my brother and I have a special connection with the channel. My dad and brother even participated in shows before. So, when the opportunity came for me to host Mystery Hunter, I was already excited. But what sealed the deal was the concept—unraveling mysteries like the weapons of Mahabharata, the history of dinosaurs in India, and more. The idea of accessing experts in archaeology, history, and paleontology fascinated me. These people dedicate their lives to such research, and I got to interact with them and learn firsthand. That’s a dream for someone like me who enjoys history and adventure. Plus, it’s the kind of content I can share with my kids and educate them about our heritage. Hosting this show felt like a natural fit, and I couldn’t contain my excitement during my initial conversations with Discovery!

Q. The show talks about India’s hidden mysteries and treasures. Which story or mystery amazed you the most?

A. Picking one is tough because every episode is special. However, as an Indian, the Mahabharata episode resonated deeply with me. It’s part of our cultural consciousness. Growing up, we’ve all heard stories or seen depictions of the Mahabharata. Speaking with experts who have spent their lives researching these stories gave me new perspectives. Another fascinating subject was dinosaurs. We’ve always associated dinosaurs with the West because of movies, but India has its own incredible dinosaur history. Did you know that India has the third-largest dinosaur egg hatchery in Asia? Holding a fossilized dinosaur egg and learning about the Deccan Traps’ role in extinction events was surreal. These stories are proof of India’s rich natural and cultural history.

Q. You love adventure. What was the most exciting or challenging part of shooting this show?

A. Adventure comes with its own set of challenges, but one experience stands out. During the Mahabharata episode, there was a tunnel, believed to be used by the Pandavas for escape. Crawling into it alone was nerve-wracking. It was pitch dark, claustrophobic, and filled with unexpected noises and insects. The twists and turns made it impossible to see the way out, and I realised that whoever used this tunnel must have been in a life-or-death situation. Another memorable moment was trekking through a forest and camping overnight. The next day, a guest joined me, and we had to scale a rock face together. I felt immense pressure to ensure his safety. It became even more intense when darkness fell on our way back, and we had to fend off potential dangers from wild animals. These experiences were both thrilling and humbling.

Q. What do you want people to take away from Mystery Hunter?

A. I believe viewers will gain a deeper appreciation of India’s rich history and culture. From the Harappan civilization to the Vijayanagar Empire, there are so many fascinating stories to explore. For instance, learning that dinosaurs roamed India or that Vijayanagar was once the second richest empire in the world gives you a sense of pride in our heritage. I hope this show inspires curiosity and encourages people to explore our history. If I had seen something like this as a kid, I might have become a historian or an archaeologist!

Q. You’re an active investor in companies like Burger Singh, Real Kabaddi League, TagZ Foods, and Rage Coffee. How do you decide where to invest?

A. For me, the people behind the brand are key. I look for passion, vision, and authenticity in founders. My first investment, outside of real estate, was in Burger Singh. The founder, Kabir Jit Singh, had a compelling story of creating gourmet burgers with an Indian twist, and I connected with his vision. Similarly, I invested in Rage Coffee because I loved the idea of a homegrown coffee brand that was innovative and edgy. Being the brand ambassador also gave me an opportunity to promote and grow the brand.I also evaluate the scalability of the business and the market potential. At the same time, I ensure I align with the brand’s values and story. For example, my investment in Ultraviolet, an electric bike company, connects with my passion for motorcycles and sustainability.

Q. You were part of Roadies for so many years. How does it feel to return as the host after three years? What made you come back?

A. Hosting Roadies for 17 years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Taking a break gave me the chance to work on other projects and grow personally and professionally. When I returned for the 20th season, it felt like coming back home. This season is special because it’s a landmark—20 years of Roadies! It’s incredible to be part of something so iconic that resonates with millions. I feel immense gratitude and pride to be associated with a show that has become a cultural phenomenon. Returning to Roadies feels like reconnecting with my roots, but this time with a new perspective and more life experiences.